CAF Women’s Champions League: Ghana FA supports Hasaacas Ladies FC with US$10k

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has supported Hasaacas Ladies FC with $10,000 for the team’s participation in the inaugural Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League.

The CAF Women’s Champions League is billed for Friday, November 5-19 in Cairo, Egypt.

Hasaacas Ladies would open their title campaign against Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea on Friday, November 5, at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

The GFA wished Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana’s sole representative at the tourney the best of luck in their quest to conquer Africa in the club continental championship.

The GFA called on Ghanaians to render their unwavering support to the team and pray for their success to hoist high the flag of Ghana.

It will be recalled that the GFA offered support to the team for their participation in the WAFU B qualifiers in Cote Ivory Coast where Hasaacas Ladies won to book a ticket in the Women’s Champions League.