CAF Women’s Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies begin campaign on bright note with win over Malabo Kings

Hasaacas Ladies FC, a Sekondi-based club in Ghana, put up a spirited performance to begin the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League campaign on a bright note with a massive 3-1 win over Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea.

A brace from Evelyn Badu and a goal Perpetual Agyekum was all Coach Yussif Basigi’s charges needed to beat the physically strong team at the 30 June Stadium on Friday, November 5 in Cairo, Egypt.

It was Badu who opened the scoring chart for her team in the 13th minute after capitalising on a defensive blunder before adding her second goal in the 92nd minute.

However, substitute Agyekum doubled Hasaacas Ladies’ lead with a direct goal from a corner kick to make it 2-0.

With the Ghanaian team leading in the second half, Malabo Kings started pushing to pull parity. This yielded results when Stephanie Gbegou pulled one back for her side to reduce the goal deficit.

Hasaacas Ladies would face Malians side, AS Mande on Monday, November 8 in the second Group A match.

The Malians earlier in the day lost 3-1 to Wadi Degla in the tournament opener.