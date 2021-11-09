CAF Women’s Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies wallop Malian team to cruise to last four

Hasaacas Ladies FC, Ghana’s sole representative at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions league posted a 3-0 scoreline over Malian team, AS Mande to cruise to the semifinals stage of the competition ongoing in Cairo, Egypt.

A brace from Evelyn Badu and a goal from Perpetual Agyekum were enough to seal qualification for the Ghanaian team with a game to spare.

Badu, Hasaacas’ midfielder broke the deadlock of the game in the 16th minute following a deflection into the net with AS Mande’s substitute goalkeeper, Sadio Sow who stood confused.

At the stroke of halftime, Agyekum delivered a fantastic free-kick and in an attempt by goalie Sow to save, she pushed the ball into the top corner of the goal post.

From recess, Rahama Jafaru had a decent one-on-one chance with Mande’s to register her name on the scoresheet but her shot went wide missing the target.

Badu collected a telepathy pass from Veronica Appiah to hit her second in the game to become the highest goal scorer in the tourney with four goals after two games

AS Mande’s only decent chance in the game came in the 79th through Basira Toure who sent a long shot but got denied by Hasaacas Ladies’ Grace Banwa who was on spot to maintain a clean sheet.

Hasaacas became the first team to advance to the semifinals stage. Head Coach Yussif Basigi and his charges will face Wadi Degla on Thursday, November 11 for the final Group A match.