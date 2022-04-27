CAGD Begins 30% Salary Deduction From Ministers’ Pay

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has been directed to commence 30% deductions of salaries from all government appointees, beginning from April 1, 2022.

A letter from the Presidency dated 19th April 2022 indicated that the directive was issued by Cabinet at its first Special Meeting of the year held on Monday 21st March 2022.

“The Controller and Accountant General Department and the Chief Executives of State Owned Agencies (SOEs) are directed to deduct at source 30 per cent of the salaries of ministers of states (including Deputy Minsters), District Chief Executives of MMDAs, Chief Executive officers and Deputy Chief Executive officers of SOEs with effect form 1st April to December 2022 and pay some into the consolidated fund,” the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare disclosed.

According to her, heads of SoEs should obtain the details of the specific bank account into which the deductions should be paid from the Controller and Accountant General.

The directive also include 50% cut in fuel allocation to all political appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs and SoEs also effective from 1st April 2022.

“This directive applies to all methods of fuel allocation, including coupons, electronic cards, chit systems, and collections from fuel depots,” the letter said.

The letter from the Presidency