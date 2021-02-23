dpa/GNA – Cagliari have dismissed coach Eusebio Di Francesco after a 14th defeat suffered from 23 Serie A games, the Sardinia club said Monday.

The team lost 1-0 against Torino in Friday’s cellar-dwellers clash and sit third last in the three-team relegation zone as the Turin guests moved five points clear of trouble.

Di Francesco was in his first season at Cagliari. Before he had been dismissed from Sampdoria seven games into the 2019-20 campaign.

Former SPAL coach Leonardo Semplici was mooted as new helmsman. The ANSA news agency reported that he arrived in Cagliari early Monday.