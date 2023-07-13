Cairo Summit: Sudan’s neighboring countries brainstorm to find solutions to Sudan conflict

The Sudan’s Neighboring Countries Summit kicked off in Cairo on Thursday to discuss a solution to the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Participants of the summit aim to “develop effective mechanisms” to resolve the conflict peacefully, in coordination with other regional and international efforts, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The meeting, hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, was attended by leaders of Chad, the Central African Republic, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Libya and South Sudan.

Addressing the summit, Sisi said that “the conflict in Sudan has led to the deterioration of its institutions and negatively impacted the humanitarian situation.”

Calling upon the conflicting parties to stop the escalation of tensions and to begin negotiations, the Egyptian president demanded the opening of safe corridors to ensure the Sudanese people have access humanitarian aid.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki voiced rejection of foreign intervention in Sudan, adding “there is no justification for this in the current war.”

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict. Enditem