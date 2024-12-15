Cairo Tops List of Most Polluted Tourist Cities, According to New Study

Cairo, despite attracting nearly 15 million visitors annually, ranks as the most polluted tourist destination worldwide, according to a new study by DIPNDIVE.

The research reveals the environmental challenges faced by the world’s top tourist cities, using a combination of indicators such as the Air Quality Index (AQI), PM2.5 concentrations, water quality index, and noise levels to assess pollution levels.

The study highlights how pollution is not only a concern for residents but also impacts millions of tourists who flock to these destinations. Cairo, with an AQI of 160, reflects unhealthy air conditions, and PM2.5 levels—tiny air particles that are harmful to human health—are recorded at 68.4 µg/m³, significantly exceeding the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended safe limit of 5 µg/m³.

Coming in second is Los Angeles, the third most visited city in the world with 49.1 million annual tourists. The U.S. city grapples with a high AQI of 116 and PM2.5 concentrations of 41.5 µg/m³, marking serious air quality issues despite its global popularity.

Hong Kong, which draws 14.7 million visitors each year, takes the third spot in the study with a pollution score of 50.33. The city has an AQI of 83, indicating polluted air, and PM2.5 concentrations are measured at 26.5 µg/m³, well above the safe threshold.

Other cities high on the list include Bangkok (fourth), San Diego (fifth), and Phuket (sixth). Bangkok, which welcomes 12.2 million visitors annually, reported an AQI of 91 and PM2.5 levels of 30.8 µg/m³, both indicating unhealthy air conditions. San Diego’s AQI is 73, and PM2.5 levels reach 20.8 µg/m³, contributing to its position as the fifth most polluted city.

Interestingly, even cities known for their pristine environments, such as Cancun, are not immune to pollution. Cancun ranked eighth in the study with a noise pollution level averaging 103 dBA, the highest among the cities analyzed, though its air quality was relatively better with an AQI of 15.

Other notable cities in the study include Dubai, Athens, and San Francisco. While Dubai, with its impressive tourism numbers of 16.8 million annually, recorded relatively good air quality (AQI 66), its noise and water pollution added to its overall pollution score. Athens, attracting 6.4 million visitors annually, faced notable air pollution issues, with PM2.5 levels of 25.1 µg/m³.

In addition to air and noise pollution, water quality is another critical factor in the overall pollution score, with destinations like Hong Kong and Athens struggling to maintain clean water systems.

The study’s spokesperson from DIPNDIVE noted, “While travel is a highly enriching experience, it’s important to recognize how environmental factors, particularly air and noise pollution, can affect both residents and tourists. Cities like Los Angeles and Bangkok underscore the challenges of managing pollution in dense, highly visited locations. Cancun, despite its appeal as a tropical destination, faces challenges related to noise pollution. This study highlights the growing need for sustainable tourism practices globally.”

The methodology behind the study combined key pollution indicators—AQI, PM2.5 concentrations, noise levels, and water quality index—into a comprehensive pollution score to help evaluate and rank cities by their environmental conditions. The results serve as a reminder of the importance of considering environmental sustainability in tourism and encourage better management of natural resources in top tourist cities.