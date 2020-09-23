Mr. Mr Philip Owiredu Managing Director of Cal Bank Ghana Limited, has re-affirmed the commitment of his outfit to continue with their long-standing relationship in the development and promotion of Beach Soccer in Ghana.

Mr. Owiredu and senior CalBank officials met with the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as well as the Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah for the first time since the Kurt Okraku administration took office.

“I hope this long-standing relationship with beach soccer, which is now under the umbrella of the Ghana FA would see even more strides being made. I wish to once again congratulate Mr. Kurt Okraku on his election. I must say that so far I have been impressed with the positive tone he carries. I hope this would also materialize into positive action”.

On his part, the FA President assured CalBank of exciting days and even firmer relationships.

“The good work that has been done over the years is highly commendable and that gives us a strong foundation to now accelerate the development of beach soccer to new heights”.

The sponsorship of consecutive league seasons and the national beach soccer team, the Black Sharks, as well as sanitation social responsibility programmes have won the bank numerous honours and commendations.

The meeting was also attended by the Head of Competitions at the GFA, Mr. Sena Akoto Ampaw, Head of Sponsorship & Marketing, Mr. Jamil Maraby and Special Aide to the FA President, Mr. Mike Osekere.

Mr. Owiredu who succeeded Mr. Frank Adu as CalBank MD in January 2020 has been at the center of the growth of beach soccer over the years. He believes with additional support, the sport will finally take off and realise its massive potential.

CalBank is Ghana’s foremost indigenous financial institution and has been the prime sponsor of the sand sport since 2011.