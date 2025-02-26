CalBank Calls Shareholders to Hybrid Annual General Meeting with Major Capital Decisions on Agenda

CalBank PLC has announced its Hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM), set for Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. GMT, marking a critical juncture for shareholders to weigh in on transformative resolutions, including proposed capital restructuring and leadership appointments.

The event will be held in-person at the bank’s headquarters on 33 Independence Avenue, Ridge, with a virtual option available for remote participation.

Key agenda items include the approval of audited financial statements for 2023 and 2024, the appointment of new directors, and a proposed increase to the company’s stated capital. Two special resolutions stand out: the conversion of authorized and issued preference shares to ordinary shares, and an expansion of the bank’s authorized share capital—moves analysts say could reshape CalBank’s equity structure and long-term growth strategy.

Shareholders are urged to review detailed financial reports and resolutions ahead of the meeting, accessible at https://calbankagm.com. Proxy voting is permitted, with forms available on the same portal. Proxies must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, March 18, 2025, via email to info@calcomn.pl or physical delivery to the Central Securities Depository (GH) Limited in Accra.

For virtual attendees, unique access tokens will be distributed via email or SMS starting March 11. Those who do not receive tokens by March 13 are advised to contact the depository directly. During the AGM, shareholders may vote electronically using their token on the designated platform.

“This AGM is pivotal for CalBank’s trajectory,” said a financial analyst familiar with the bank’s operations. “The capital restructuring resolutions could unlock liquidity and attract new investors, while director appointments will define governance priorities in a competitive market.”

The hybrid format reflects post-pandemic trends in corporate governance, balancing physical engagement with digital accessibility. However, stakeholders emphasize the need for timely action, particularly given tight deadlines for proxy submissions and token distribution.

For assistance, shareholders may contact the Central Securities Depository at 0302906576 or info@calcomn.pl. Additional details, including live-stream instructions, are available on CalBank’s AGM portal.

As the meeting approaches, all eyes are on investor turnout and the outcomes of high-stakes votes that could redefine one of Ghana’s leading financial institutions.