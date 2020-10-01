California Fitness Gym and Iron Man Supplements has partnered with the Ghan Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) to support this year’s Man Ghana competition billed for Saturday, November 7, at the Osu Presbyterian hall.

The event dubbed “Peaceful Contest” is aimed at spreading the message of a violent free election ahead of the upcoming General Elections on Monday, December 7.

The California Fitness Gym, situated at Spintex Road would support the competition with their facilities to allow the athletes to train and also with cash while the Iron Man supplements, also at East Legon supports with bodybuilding products and also sponsors the winner for the 2021 Arnold Classic in South Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of California Fitness gym, Ali Ghassani said, “we are excited as a fitness organization to partner the GBFA to bring out the best in their athletes as they prepare for both the Man Ghana and the Arnold Classic 2021.

“As part of the sponsorship for the GBFA and the Black Muscles, we have decided that all GBFA recognized athletes can come and use our facilities here at the California Fitness Gym, to prepare for the upcoming Man Ghana 2020 competition.

“Also, athletes and executives of the GBFA will have access to our studio here at the gym.”

He added that the final athletes who get selected into Ghana’ Black Muscle team for the Arnold Classic competition will train at the California Fitness Gym two months ahead of the event.

The Brand Ambassador for Iron Man supplements, Karol Adotey, was grateful and proud to sponsor the GBFA saying “ we look forward to working with the Association. Ghanaian Athletes have huge potentials and they need to be invested in. We have to invest in their knowledge and not only physic.”

Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey the President of GBFA said, “It’s a thing of joy for us as an association when our efforts are complemented with activities like these. With this support of a gym and supplements for our athletes, I believe this will go a long way to positively enhance their preparation to bring out the best in them on stage.”

He reiterated that Man Ghana is the only competition that qualifies bodybuilders to the Arnold Classic and other international competitions and urged athletes to be a part.

Both parties signed a contract to seal the deal.