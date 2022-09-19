California passes law to protect children online

State Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill which promises to transform how many social networks, games and other services treat minors.

Despite opposition from the tech industry, the California State Legislature unanimously approved the bill at the end of August.

This makes California the first state in the US to require online services likely to be used by youngsters to install a wide-range of safeguards for users under 18.

Among other things, the measure will require sites and apps to curb the risks that certain popular features — like allowing strangers to message one another — may pose to younger users. It will also require online services to turn on the highest privacy settings by default for children.

The California legislation will require online services likely to be used by children to protect their privacy and safety by design and default. It also specifically prohibits online services from profiling children, nudging children to provide personal information or tracking their precise locations.