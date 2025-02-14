Call for 30% Women Representation in Local Governance Appointments

STAR-Ghana Foundation, along with its civil society partners, is urging the government to secure a minimum of 30% women’s representation in the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

While the foundation applauds the strides made by the current National Democratic Congress administration in promoting gender equality—highlighting that 28 out of 105 recent appointments across ministerial roles, state agencies, and other public offices are held by women—it warns that progress is uneven.

Recent data shows women currently occupy just four of 36 ministerial roles, seven of ten positions in key state agencies such as the Youth Employment Agency and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, three of 16 regional ministerial roles, six of ten roles at the Vice President’s office, and five of ten positions among presidential staffers. Notably, women are entirely absent from national security appointments and remain significantly underrepresented at the district level, where they account for less than 18% of leadership roles.

The persistent underrepresentation of women in local governance is seen not only as a constitutional and moral failing but also as an impediment to sustainable development. According to statistics from the Ministry of Local Government and the Ghana Statistical Service, only 26 out of 86 government-appointed leadership roles at the district level are held by women. This imbalance underscores the need for a deliberate policy to ensure that at least 30% of MMDCE appointments are filled by qualified women, including youth and individuals with disabilities.

Advocates argue that enforcing this quota is essential to reflect Ghana’s commitment to gender equality as outlined in the 1992 constitution and recent political manifestos. They call on President John Dramani Mahama to demonstrate decisive leadership by mandating this minimum representation, setting a precedent for inclusive governance that taps into the full potential of the nation’s talent pool.

Civil society organizations, the media, and the public are being urged to rally behind this initiative. The collective goal is to foster a more balanced and representative leadership landscape—one where women’s voices are not just heard but are central to shaping policies and driving sustainable development throughout Ghana.