Call For An End To The Violence In Sudan

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) is deeply concern about the continuing violence in Sudan and the climate of terror within which foreign nationals had to be evacuated, while those unfortunate face intimidation, fear and deaths.

It is a tragedy that this great Islamic nation of wonderful people continues to be divided by killings, detentions, and acts of violence against homes and foreign nationals. We express sympathy and profound sorrow and offered condolences and prayers for the families of the victims, for the wounded and for all the people of Sudan.

In the face of this senseless violence, we call upon all who are parties to the ongoing conflict in Sudan to end the violence and come together to find a peaceful solution to this conflict marked and exacerbated by lust for power. The divided military leadership must reverse their course and begin to contribute to the restoration of stability and peace in the East African nation. Their present actions are only deepening national scars and inter-ethnic divide affecting ordinary citizens.

Reports indicate that the ongoing violence has claimed the lives of over 200 Sudanese and displaced millions. This violence is but the latest instance in a prolonged effort by the military to prop itself against the will and aspirations of the Sudanese people. We urge the Sudanese military to safeguard peace and order and refrain from actions which could only serve to foster even greater destruction and devastation to their country and people.

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) wants to remind the military in Sudan of its country’s obligations under a number of international treaties, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

We also urge international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the African Union, the League of Arab States, Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation and regional blocks to live up to their obligations and hold the perpetrators of this violence and their financiers of hate, intimidation and violence, and collaborators to account for their actions. It is our firm belief that only a concerted and coordinated effort by international, regional and domestic players will bring a prompt end to this violence.

DUA FOR SUDAN: “O Allah, we entrust You to Sudan and its people, its security and safety, its day and night, its land and its sky, its Islam, The holy mosque, and the mosque of the best of people. . . . Our Lord protect the East African nation from tyrants and everyone who wants evil with her. . . . It transgressed against You and your messenger. . . Show us the wonders of your ability. . . . O Allah, we entrust You with the men, women, youth, children, and money of the Sudan, O You Who do not waste deposits.

O Allah, protect the Sudan from Fitan, what appeared from it and what was hidden”.

Sender:

Foday M. Kamara

Interim Country Director

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation

STBHF