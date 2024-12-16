Call for Honest Dialogue on Free SHS as Ghana’s Education Faces Growing Challenges

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has called for an open and honest conversation about the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, urging stakeholders to confront the difficulties it faces.

Braimah’s comments come as concerns mount about the sustainability and quality of the programme, introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration in 2017.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Braimah emphasized that the time had come for headmasters, teachers, and other education stakeholders to speak out about the programme’s challenges. He criticized what he described as government deception and repression surrounding the policy, calling for a genuine dialogue to address the issues threatening the future of Ghana’s youth. “We can’t afford to destroy the future of our kids,” Braimah wrote.

While some critics have raised doubts about the program’s sustainability, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has firmly rejected rumors that his incoming government will scrap the Free SHS policy. In an interview with the Voice of America, Mahama stressed that maintaining the program is a priority, but with a focus on securing dedicated funding to make it sustainable. “Nobody is going to scrap Free SHS. What was said was political talk and gimmickry. We are going to maintain it,” Mahama stated.

Mahama’s comments followed concerns raised by former Finance Minister Seth Terkper, who questioned the feasibility of the current funding model. Terkper suggested that Ghana could consider a model similar to those in Europe and the United States, where free secondary education typically only covers day students, with boarding school fees left to the families or subsidized for select students. Terkper pointed out that Ghana’s current model, which covers all costs for both day and boarding students, has already cost the government GHS 9.9 billion. He questioned how the Mahama administration would balance this expenditure with its promise to remove certain taxes.

Speaking on TV3, Terkper also noted that in developed countries, boarding schools are generally reserved for the elite or for students who receive scholarships. He proposed that Ghana could follow this example to make the Free SHS program more financially sustainable. “Why don’t we follow their examples? What makes us think that we should support free SHS unfettered?” he asked.

In a related discussion, Joe Jackson, CEO of Dalex Finance, also raised concerns about the financial implications of Mahama’s manifesto pledges, particularly his commitment to abolish several taxes, including the e-levy, COVID levy, and the 10% levy on betting. Jackson cautioned that these tax removals could create significant revenue challenges for the government. “Some of the items are going to go out, and I have no doubt in my mind that the challenge is going to be huge,” Jackson said.

The proposed tax cuts are part of Mahama’s broader economic strategy, which aims to alleviate the financial burden on Ghanaians. However, Jackson questioned how the government would generate sufficient revenue to fund critical programs, including the Free SHS initiative, without these taxes. “Where is the money going to come from?” he asked.

As Ghana prepares for the transition to the 9th Parliament and the swearing-in of President-elect Mahama, the debate over the future of Free SHS and the country’s economic priorities remains a key issue. With mounting concerns about the sustainability of key social programs and the government’s ability to fund them, the new administration will face significant challenges in balancing fiscal responsibility with the needs of Ghana’s citizens.