Call For Nominations -Humanitatarian Awards Global 2024

Humanitarian Awards Global wishes to inform the general public that entries for participation in the Fifth edition of Humanitarian Awards Global categories are officially opened. The glamorous and prolific first, second and third and fourth edition which took place at Labadi Beach Hotel has inspired many humanitarians worldwide to impact more lives.

Entries are to be submitted for only programs and impacts made for 2023. Thus, the scheme will be reviewing published works from 1st January to 31st December 2023.

Entries for this year 2024 can be made online via the portal: www.humanitarianawardsglobal.org

Kindly note that this call does not include entries for Honorary Awards and Citation of Honor.

For more updates kindly visit Humanitarian Awards Global on Facebook, Instalgram, Linkedin, Twitter or visit www.humanitarianawardsglobal.org Info@humanitarianawardsgh.org. Humanitarianawardsgh@gmail.com Humanitarian Awards Global. Celebrating Change Makers.