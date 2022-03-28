Call On God When Things Are Difficult – Pastor Oduro Advises Christians

In this dispensation where the world is faced with a lot of challenges and difficulties, the Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Charles Oduro, has advised Christians to seek God’s intervention and fall on Him for help.

Pastor Oduro said this on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the maiden District Women’s Ministry Joint service, which was held at the Yennyawoso Central Assembly auditorium.

In an exhortation on the topic: “If The Lord Does Not Help You, Where Can I Get Help For You,” based on 2 Kings 6:27, he gave the background story to the text and entreated believers to only trust in the Lord for He is the Almighty who changes life and destiny for the better.

He quoted John 5 and narrated how the man who had been at pool of Bethsaida for thirty- eight (38) years in sickness with no one to help him, got healed when he encountered Jesus Christ to drum home the point that the only source of solution to man’s problem is Christ Jesus. He lamented the situation of those without helpers in this life.

“In this world, if you have no helper you are the most pitiable and miserable person. However, as for Christians, we have Jesus who is always with us and ever ready to help us in our predicaments,” he explained. He, therefore, urged believers not to succumb to the pressure and dictates of the world, but to turn to Jesus for help whenever problem surfaces.

Drawing lessons from the story of Jephthah who was rejected by his siblings for being a bastard (Judges 11), Pastor Oduro revealed that Jephthah never folded his arms in that situation, but he presented his case to the Lord in prayer at Mizpah (watch-tower) as he also brought his expertise to bear as a warrior and eventually became a leader over those who rejected him. Like Jephthah, he advised the gathering to be committed to prayer whilst stressing the need for one to be part whenever the Church congregates to pray for a common purpose.

The Yennyawoso District Minister further encouraged them to improve upon the gifts and talents God has endowed them with by continually practicing them.

“Everyone has an inherent prowess. Anything that you do with passion, which causes people to praise you and become pleased with you when you do it could be your gift or talent. This could be singing, dancing, offering, preaching, teaching, among others. So, you must keep doing it,” he said, adding, “Inasmuch as we depend and rely on God for help, we must also improve upon the gifts and talents He has deposited in us for such could open a way for His will to be fulfilled in our lives.”

Pastor Charles Oduro ended his exhortation with an admonition to Christians to live independent of people’s promises as such will fail them.

After the sermon, he ushered the gathering into the period of intensive prayers.

Mrs. Gladys Nana Yaa Anima Oduro, the wife of the District Minister, the Women’s Ministry Executive Members, both Local and District, among others, were present.

Source: Yennyawoso District Media Team