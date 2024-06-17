Call to Arrest and Prosecute Ubadimma and Witch Hunters in Ebonyi State

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches has urged the Nigeria Police and Ebonyi state government to take action against Ubadimma, also known as Powerful Onyirioha 1, and his associates for instigating violence in the Iboko area of Izzi LGA, Ebonyi State.

Following their inflammatory “Fire to Fire” crusade, accusations of witchcraft led to arson, abductions, assaults, and property destruction.

Despite some arrests, Ubadimma and key figures remain at large, necessitating urgent legal action to curb such harmful practices in the region.