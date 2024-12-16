Calls for Accountability and Reform Grow as Ghana’s New Government Prepares to Take Office

The overwhelming defeat of Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections has sparked calls for greater accountability from the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration.

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, believes that voters were equally displeased with the role NPP MPs played in the government’s actions and failures.

He attributed the loss to the failure of MPs to hold the government accountable, especially in relation to controversial issues like massive loans and corruption allegations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prof. Abotsi wrote, “Voters equally blame NPP MPs for the acts and failings of the government and perhaps rightly so! Huge loans approved, no checks and accountability for corruption complaints! Verdict on governance by collusion.”

Professor Kwaku Asare, a Ghanaian academic based in the United States, also weighed in on the election results, highlighting the message that voters sent with their support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in both the presidential and parliamentary races. Asare argued that the outcome, which has given the NDC a supermajority in Parliament, represents deep frustration with the current system of governance. He called for significant structural reforms in key areas, including local government, legal education, judicial reforms, financial management, and anti-corruption measures. “This dramatic swing signals deep frustration with the current governance system and serves as both a mandate and a call to action for the 9th Parliament to implement meaningful structural reforms,” Asare wrote on Facebook.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convener of the Fix the Country Movement, echoed similar sentiments, urging President-elect John Dramani Mahama to take immediate action on constitutional reforms. He pointed out that Mahama’s victory, with a resounding 56% of the popular vote, as well as significant support from key sectors like the military and police, left no room for excuses. “This is a mandate for Constitutional Reform! A mandate for probity and accountability,” Barker-Vormawor declared on Facebook. He emphasized the importance of Mahama seizing the opportunity to build a legacy of integrity and effective governance.

In his response to the UN’s congratulations on his victory, President-elect Mahama acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed a strong commitment to addressing them. During a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Charles Abani on December 11, Mahama spoke about the promises made during the campaign and the need to review them in light of the current economic realities. He specifically highlighted concerns over Ghana’s debt repayments and the need to avoid a default. “We need to see how we can smooth them so that we don’t default again, which would be more catastrophic than the current defaulting situation,” he stated.

Mahama also discussed the challenges Ghana faces, including the erratic rainfall patterns that have affected food availability. He emphasized the importance of working with international organizations like UNICEF and UNHCR to address these issues quickly. Mahama’s vision for his new administration is focused on rebuilding Ghana’s economy and restoring the country’s role as a beacon of peace and democracy in West Africa. However, he acknowledged the high expectations of the Ghanaian people, stating, “Ghanaians have very high expectations and so in managing that expectation, I am trying to work as quickly as possible to meet those expectations.”

As the incoming administration prepares to take office, all eyes are on Mahama and the NDC to see how they will navigate the pressing challenges facing the nation, including governance reforms, economic recovery, and the restoration of public trust.