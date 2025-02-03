Calls for Fair Hearing Grow as Parliament Suspends Four MPs

In a week marked by chaos and controversy, Ghana’s Parliament finds itself at the center of a heated debate over due process and the rule of law.

The decision by Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin to suspend four Members of Parliament (MPs) following a tumultuous session has drawn sharp criticism from both sides of the political aisle, with many calling for a reversal of the decision to ensure a fair hearing for the accused.

The incident in question occurred during a sitting of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, where tempers flared, and the proceedings descended into chaos. Reports indicate that furniture was overturned, microphones were destroyed, and the decorum of the House was severely compromised. While the exact details of what transpired remain unclear, the fallout has been swift and divisive.

Speaker Bagbin, acting on the recommendations of the Privileges Committee, announced the suspension of the four MPs, citing their alleged involvement in the disruption. However, the move has been met with widespread condemnation, with critics arguing that the MPs were not given an opportunity to defend themselves before the sanctions were imposed.

Among the most vocal critics is Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a prominent political commentator. Known popularly as Coka, Odeneho took to social media to express his disapproval of the Speaker’s decision. In a post that has since gone viral, he argued that due process must be followed, even in cases of parliamentary misconduct.

“What happened last week in Parliament’s Appointments Committee, where chaos erupted and furniture and microphones got destroyed, must be condemned by all,” Odeneho wrote. “But the truth must be told to Speaker Bagbin that his decision to suspend the four MPs based on what transpired is wrong and cannot be allowed to stand.”

He went on to emphasize the importance of fairness and transparency in disciplinary proceedings. “Even President JDM [John Dramani Mahama] hasn’t got the power to punish someone without due process of the law. You cannot form a committee to investigate the matter and just before the committee starts its work, give sanctions to perceived perpetrators. The right to be heard before punishment is a fundamental right, so Mr. Speaker, please come back again. Coka, I care.”

Odeneho’s sentiments have been echoed by the Minority in Parliament, who have called for the immediate reversal of the suspensions. They argue that the MPs in question deserve a fair hearing and that the Speaker’s decision sets a dangerous precedent. “We cannot allow a situation where members are punished without being given the opportunity to present their side of the story,” said Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader. “This is not just about the four MPs; it is about upholding the principles of justice and fairness that underpin our democracy.”

The controversy has sparked a broader debate about the role of Parliament and the need for accountability within the legislative body. While there is broad agreement that the chaos witnessed during the Appointments Committee sitting was unacceptable, opinions are divided on how best to address the issue. Some have called for stricter enforcement of parliamentary rules, while others have emphasized the importance of dialogue and reconciliation.

For now, the focus remains on the fate of the four suspended MPs and the broader implications of the Speaker’s decision. As calls for a fair hearing grow louder, the ball is in Speaker Bagbin’s court to either stand by his decision or reconsider in the interest of justice and transparency.

What is clear is that this incident has exposed deep fissures within Ghana’s Parliament, raising questions about the ability of the House to function as a forum for constructive debate and decision-making. As the nation watches closely, the hope is that this moment of crisis will serve as a catalyst for meaningful reform, ensuring that the principles of fairness and due process are upheld at all times.

In the words of Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, “The right to be heard before punishment is a fundamental right.” It is a reminder that, even in the heat of political conflict, the rule of law must prevail.