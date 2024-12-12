Calls for Investigation into National Alternative Employment Livelihood Programme for Illegal Miners

As President-Elect John Dramani Mahama prepares to take office, there are increasing calls for his government to investigate the National Alternative Employment Livelihood Programme (NAELP) for illegal miners.

The programme, launched by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was introduced as part of the government’s efforts to curb illegal mining in the country and provide alternative livelihoods for displaced miners.

The initiative, inaugurated on October 25, 2021, was designed to create alternative sources of income for those affected by the government’s decision to clamp down on illegal mining activities. Experts at the time estimated that the programme would cost the state around $10 million. Despite significant funding and efforts to support illegal miners, there have been concerns that the programme has not achieved the expected outcomes.

A doctoral researcher with a focus on climate change, who has previously raised concerns about the effectiveness of the programme, has called on the incoming administration to look into its operations. In a recent post, she pointed out that millions of dollars in climate change funds had been allocated to the programme, yet there has been little tangible progress. “The NDC should look into the National Alternative Livelihood Employment Programme for illegal miners. Millions of dollars in climate change funds and other monies went there yet little to no show,” her post read, urging President-Elect Mahama to prioritize an investigation into the programme.

The National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) is managed under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and was introduced as a response to the rising number of displaced illegal miners, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to sanitize the mining sector. With a planned duration of five years, the programme aims to provide sustainable livelihood options for individuals affected by the cessation of illegal mining activities, ultimately contributing to the nation’s development.

However, despite the allocation of significant resources, critics argue that the programme has not led to the expected positive changes for those involved. As Mahama prepares to assume office, questions remain about the effectiveness of this initiative and whether it will receive further scrutiny under his administration.