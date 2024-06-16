Calls for Parliamentary Absenteeism Sanctions

The issue of absenteeism among Ghanaian Members of Parliament (MPs) has sparked calls for stricter sanctions from civic groups and governance watchdogs.

These groups argue that frequent absenteeism undermines the legislative process and MPs’ accountability to their constituents.

In response, the Parliamentary Service Board is exploring various measures, including attendance tracking systems and financial penalties, to ensure MPs fulfill their legislative duties. While some MPs defend their absences by citing constituency and official obligations, critics maintain that these responsibilities should not interfere with their primary legislative roles.

Public frustration has mounted, with many Ghanaians demanding greater transparency and more rigorous enforcement of attendance policies to maintain the effectiveness of Parliament.