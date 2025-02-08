Calls for Structural Reforms in Ghana’s Parliamentary Appointment Committee

Ghana’s Parliamentary Appointment Committee is facing growing criticism over its efficiency, with experts and observers calling for structural reforms to streamline its operations.

Vera Abena Addo, a Programmes Officer at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has been at the forefront of these calls, highlighting concerns about the committee’s large size and the lengthy nature of its vetting sessions.

During a recent appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Addo expressed her dissatisfaction with the current setup, stating, “The structure of the appointment committee is just not helping us; it is not efficient.” She argued that the sheer number of committee members and the protracted vetting process often hinder the committee’s effectiveness, leading to unnecessary delays.

To address these challenges, Addo proposed a more streamlined approach, suggesting a bisector vetting system. This method would involve dividing the vetting process into more focused segments, allowing for thorough scrutiny of nominees while improving efficiency. “I think we should do the bisector vetting,” she said, emphasizing the need for a balance between accountability and practicality.

Addo also drew comparisons with other democracies, noting that countries like the United Kingdom do not employ such extensive vetting processes for ministerial appointments. “The UK doesn’t even go through this vetting, but we have adopted an approach, which is very good for social accountability,” she acknowledged. While she praised Ghana’s commitment to transparency and public scrutiny, she stressed the need to refine the system to make it more effective.

The current vetting process, though lauded for its transparency, has often been criticized for being overly bureaucratic and time-consuming. Critics argue that the lengthy sessions can lead to fatigue among committee members and nominees alike, potentially compromising the quality of the vetting. Addo’s proposal for a bisector approach aims to address these issues by creating a more focused and efficient process without sacrificing the integrity of the scrutiny.

As Ghana continues to strengthen its democratic institutions, the call for reforms in the Parliamentary Appointment Committee reflects a broader push for greater efficiency and accountability in governance. Whether these suggestions will be adopted remains to be seen, but the debate underscores the importance of evolving systems to meet the demands of a dynamic political landscape.

For now, the spotlight remains on the committee, with stakeholders urging policymakers to consider innovative solutions that balance transparency with operational efficiency. As Addo aptly put it, “We need a system that works for everyone—one that ensures accountability without unnecessary delays.”