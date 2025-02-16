Calls Mount for Interior Minister to Address Controversial Raid on Ex-Finance Minister’s Home

Legal expert Kwame Jantuah has urged Ghana’s Parliament to summon the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, to provide clarity on the controversial security operation targeting the residence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The 11 February raid, initially downplayed by parliamentary majority members as inconsequential, has sparked national scrutiny after CCTV footage obtained by Asaase News revealed the involvement of uniformed personnel and state-owned vehicles.

During an appearance on Asaase Radio’s The Forum on 15 February, Jantuah criticized the decision to have Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga address the incident in Parliament instead of Quartey, whose portfolio directly oversees national security operations. “Why was the Majority Leader tasked with apologizing for this breach? This falls squarely under the Interior Minister’s mandate,” Jantuah argued. “What occurred was unacceptable. It demands accountability, not deflection.”

The legal scholar further challenged the deployment of military personnel during the raid, emphasizing that such operations typically fall under civilian police jurisdiction. “Why were soldiers involved in a matter that should have been handled by the police? This militarization of civilian affairs risks normalizing intimidation tactics,” he stated. His remarks echoed concerns raised by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, who previously hinted at having leads on who authorized the operation. Jantuah pressed for transparency, asking, “If the Special Prosecutor knows who ordered this, why hasn’t that information been made public? Who greenlit this raid?”

The incident has reignited debates about the boundaries of state power and the potential politicization of security agencies. Jantuah warned against normalizing such actions, stressing, “No individual or institution should wield authority to bypass due process. This sets a dangerous precedent for democracy.”

As public pressure builds, questions linger over whether Parliament will heed calls for a formal inquiry. For now, the absence of an official explanation from the Interior Ministry continues to fuel speculation and unease among governance watchdogs and citizens alike.