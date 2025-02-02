Callum Simpson Retains Commonwealth Title with Fifth-Round Stoppage

Callum Simpson delivered a commanding performance to defend his Commonwealth super-middleweight title, stopping Ghana’s Elvis Ahorgah in the fifth round at London’s Wembley Arena.

The fight, which served as the chief support to the Adam Azim-Sergey Lipinets main event, showcased Simpson’s precision and composure under pressure.

The bout began with Simpson setting a high tempo, leveraging his speed advantage to outwork Ahorgah. Despite the Ghanaian’s aggressive start and occasional success with wild swings, Simpson maintained control, landing clean shots to both the head and body. Ahorgah, however, proved durable, catching Simpson with a few solid punches that reddened the champion’s face and caused swelling near his right eye.

The turning point came in the fifth round when Simpson landed a powerful right hand that visibly hurt Ahorgah. Seizing the opportunity, Simpson followed up with a devastating right-left combination that sent Ahorgah to the canvas. Although Ahorgah beat the count, referee Howard Foster stepped in to halt the contest at one minute and 53 seconds of the round, declaring Simpson the winner by technical knockout.

This victory marks Simpson’s second successful title defense in just over a month, following his swift two-round stoppage of Steed Woodall on January 11. The 28-year-old champion’s performance further solidifies his reputation as one of the rising stars in the super-middleweight division.

Undercard Action

In the undercard, Moldova’s Aurel Ignat delivered a stunning first-round knockout against previously undefeated Scott Forrest. Ignat needed just one minute and 53 seconds to secure the win, dropping Forrest with a series of powerful punches that forced the referee to intervene. The loss marks the first defeat of Forrest’s career, while Ignat’s explosive performance signals his arrival as a formidable contender.

Promoter’s Perspective

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom, who had expressed confidence in Forrest ahead of the fight, praised the night’s matchups, highlighting the depth of talent on display. With Simpson’s impressive victory and Ignat’s breakout performance, the event underscored the excitement and unpredictability of the sport.

As Simpson looks ahead to future challenges, his latest win cements his status as a force to be reckoned with in the super-middleweight division. For Ahorgah, the defeat serves as a learning experience, while Ignat’s victory opens new doors in his burgeoning career.

The night at Wembley Arena was a testament to the thrill of boxing, with both the main and undercard fights delivering unforgettable moments for fans.