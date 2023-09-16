Calm returns to Zambian town after riots triggered by alleged ritual killings

Calm has returned to the Zambian town of Mumbwa following riots sparked by reports of alleged ritual killings, the police said Friday.

Residents of the town in central Zambia rioted and destroyed public buildings and vehicles following the murder of one man last week in a suspected ritual killing and another a few days later.

The mob also killed two local businessmen suspected to be behind the ritual killings.

Danny Mwale, the police deputy public relations officer, said the situation was calm as order had been restored following security reinforcement.

The police spokesperson, however, said in a statement that the riots shifted to the neighboring town of Itezhi-tezhi where people rioted and looted 3,000 bags of maize at a warehouse allegedly owned by one of the killed businessmen.

He said 27 people have been arrested and 178 bags of maize have been recovered.