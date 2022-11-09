Calm Your Students, All Payments Will Be Made – Dr. Kingsley Agyemang to NUGS

On Monday, 31 October 2022. The Ghanaian Scholarship Secretariat had a meeting with the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) to address the issues of nonpayment of scholarships home and abroad.

The NUGS President, Mr Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo who led the delegation , commended the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat on his PhD attainment he further went on to indicate the challenges students on scholarships are facing presently. “ Students studying on the government of Ghana scholarship are crying. For close to a year, a lot Ghanaian students on local and international scholarships by the Government of Ghana through the Scholarship Secretariat have not disbursed students’ bursaries to them. This has made it difficult for the students to fund their education due to the challenges confronting them as a result of this situation. “ the NUGS President added . Students are receiving notices of ejection from their hostels and apartments and risked being homeless. “ Mr Appiah Larbi added .

The Scholarship Secretariat admitted to the knowledge of the aforementioned challenges indicating that their operation is affected by the global financial crisis. However, the Government of Ghana through the Scholarship Secretariat assured the union (NUGS), that affected students will be attended to in no time, as they are making all necessary financial arrangements to resolve the challenge. “Ghanaian students studying on government scholarship should keep calm , these arrears are not something usual in our operations ever since we took over and I can assure you , we are working around the corner to end .” Dr Kingsley Agyemang assured the students .

“ We have commenced payments of fees and in some areas stipends are also being paid , we have been engaging both the institutions and students to ensure we continue to keep our students in school , let us continue to work as faithful partners and calm your students down as we sail through these challenges together “ Dr Agyemang added .