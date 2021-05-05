Cambodia is set to lift lockdown restrictions in its capital this week despite reporting another record in daily cases on Tuesday.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced the detection of 938 new coronavirus infections, which pushed the country’s total infections above 16,000.

Cambodia is battling its worst coronavirus outbreak so far, which started in late February.

Prior to the outbreak, the country had reported less than 500 cases and no deaths. One new fatality linked to the virus was reported in the latest figures, bringing the total death toll to 107.

Cambodia will end a lockdown of its capital Phnom Penh and the nearby city of Takhmao on Thursday.

The measure will be replaced with restrictions targeted at areas with high rates of coronavirus infection, according to a government statement late on Monday.

The announcement did not clearly specify what those restrictions would be and how they would differ from the current colour-coded system that stipulates varying levels of restrictions for areas depending on caseloads.