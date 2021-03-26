dpa/GNA – Cambodia on Thursday recorded two further Covid-19 deaths and 55 new infections as the government called on the influential Buddhist clergy to help in the fight against the spreading pandemic.

The deceased were two men, a 38-year-old from Cambodia and a 43-year-old Chinese national who worked at a casino, according to the Ministry of Health.

Active virus cases in the country surpassed 800 for the first time.

The total death toll of Covid-19 in Cambodia now stands at seven. The country had staved off the initial wave of the pandemic very well, but a recent outbreak is threatening to undermine what had hitherto been a success story.

Cambodia is battling an outbreak that started in February but is responsible for more than two thirds of the 1,872 overall cases recorded.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s prime minister also enlisted the help of the country’s Buddhist clergy in the first against the virus.

Monks at pagodas around the country have been told to ring their bells and beat drums five times a day to create greater public awareness about Covid-19, reported the Khmer Times.

This week China, which has donated Sinopharm vaccines to Cambodia, vowed to deliver additional testing equipment and staff for the country’s coastal province of Preah Sihanouk.