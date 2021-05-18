FILED - Anyone with a history of overreaction to certain medications may want to seek advice from an allergy specialist before receiving a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa
Cambodia appears to be turning the tide against an aggressive Covid-19 outbreak, with daily case numbers under 400 for the fifth consecutive day.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 345 new coronavirus infections, continuing a downward trend after a peak of around 1,000 daily cases in early May.

At the same time, the ministry reported 1,337 Covid-19 patients were treated and discharged.

The encouraging trend comes as the country pushes ahead with a vaccine rollout, recently hitting 2 million people who have received at least one shot.

Cambodia finished its first year of the pandemic with less than 500 cases and no recorded virus-linked fatalities.

An outbreak in February involving a more virulent Covid-19 variant has led to more than 22,000 cases and 156 deaths.

