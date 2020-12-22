The Cambridge Center of Excellence has been awarded the “Distinguished Contribution to Project Management of the Year” Award at the 2020 edition of the Project Management Ghana Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

Cambridge Center of Excellence, which is a professional training institution with a focus on capacity building, picked up the award ahead of distinguished organisations such as MTN Ghana and Jospong Group of Companies nominated in the same category.

Commenting on the award, the institution’s Lead Consultant, Kwame Ahinkorah stated: “Ghanaian industries need a firm grip on the principles and practices of Project Management in order to compete in the global economy. For the past decade, the Cambridge Center of Excellence has been advancing knowledge in these frameworks to help organisations bring their efforts to the global market.”

About the challenges of project management in Ghana, Mr. Ahinkorah added: “Overall project delivery on the continent is still in its infancy. Most projects lack clear goals. Planning is inadequate and mostly haphazardly done. Resources are poorly optimised leading to lots of wastage. We live in a new era now.

Nations are producing and their prayer is for you to remain a consumer. It is about time we say no to that prayer and get to the other side too. It is about time we begin to matter in the global space. Africa has got great talents. Once we have made that decision things will begin to happen.”

The Cambridge Center of Excellence is dedicated to advancing project management education by building capacities in organizational leaders and teams who front project efforts and direct decisions across all sectors of the economy. The center offers tuition in the PMP Project Management Certification and the Scrum Master Certification at the British Council in Accra

The Project Management Award, in its second year, recognises individuals or organisations who pursue best practices in economic development through projects and attained the highest standards of professional conduct and competence within the project management space.