Cameron J Mitchell: Why He Is Considered An Authority In His Field

Some entrepreneurs are recognized for their immense success, others for their innovative approach, and some are famous for their fearless and bold approach to business.

Yet a select few are universally recognized for being an authority in their specific field. Cameron J Mitchell is one such entrepreneur. The founder of the “Trade With Me” community has nearly three decades of experience in the world’s financial markets. Yet it’s not just the consistent success he has enjoyed on an individual level that distinguishes and defines the go-getter from Australia. Cameron J Mitchell is also recognized for the invaluable help, assistance, and advice he has given to countless aspiring traders.

He has received plaudits as an investor, trader, entrepreneur, and mentor to thousands. Mitchell is considered by all those aware of his reputation as an authority in his field, but the man himself remains typically modest about his achievements.

“Knowledge that isn’t shared is useless knowledge in my book,” explained Cameron J Mitchell, adding, “In 2002, I gave up trading for a short period and tried my hand at professional golf. Needless to say, I soon realized what my true calling was and returned to the world of trading with a vengeance.” His return to trading and the next chapter in his career saw him stumble by accident into a teaching role, and he has never looked back.

Cameron J Mitchell quipped, “I didn’t set out to be a teacher, and to have earned such acclaim for it is extremely flattering. Yet to not use what I had learned during my career to help others get their foot in the door would be nothing short of criminal.”

However, it hasn’t been all plain sailing for Cameron J Mitchell. Along the way, he has experienced bankruptcy, despondency and has suffered from a complete lack of motivation. Yet time and time again, he has pulled both himself and a winning ace out of the hole. It’s his formidable character, never-say-die personality, and undoubted skill in his chosen profession that makes Cameron J Mitchell stand out.

It remains a plaudit that sits uncomfortably on his shoulders. He ascribed, “I think being an authority is not something you feel or strive to be, as much as it is how others perceive you. I have always strived to do what I do to the best of my ability for as long as possible, and if that makes me an authority, well, so be it.”