Cameroonian and Nigerian authorities said on Tuesday they are working to restore normal life in border towns hit by Boko Haram insurgency.

Amchide and Banki, two commercial towns on the Cameroonian and Nigerian border known to have experienced some of the worst Boko Haram carnages will receive a facelift as soon as possible, official said.

“We shall do everything possible to establish Banki town. We shall ensure free movement of goods and services… We shall open the borders and allow economic activities to go on freely between the two nations,” Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of the Nigerian state of Borno told reporters at the border town of Amchide during a ceremony to welcome Nigerian refugees who spent six years in Cameroon.

“We are very hopeful life will come back to the normal situation. The first thing to do is to help us to finalise the security actions and also the commercial activities. Amchide is a strong commercial town.” Seyni Boukar Lamine, a traditional leader and mayor of Cameroonian town of Kolofata added.

The Mora-Amchide road will be tarred to ease movement between the two countries, Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul AStanga Nji said.

Officials said, economic and social activities have resumed and over 6,000 people who fled from Boko Haram atrocities have returned to the Amchide following strengthened security measures.