Cameroon army apologizes after killing of school kid

The Cameroon military issued an apology on Thursday, acknowledging that one of its soldiers shot and killed a primary school girl in the country’s restive Anglophone region of Southwest.

“The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of defence deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved family,” army spokesman Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo said in a statement Thursday evening.

He said, the five-year-old child identified as Caro Louise Ndialle was killed when a gendarmerie officer opened fire on a vehicle that was “accelerating to escape” a military checkpoint after the driver had “an inexplicable verbal brawl” with security forces on duty. Ndialle who was being transported to school on the vehicle was “fatally shot in the head.”

An irate mob later killed the gendarmerie officer on the spot, according to Guemo who stressed that the officer acted “in defiance of sacrosanct principle of precaution.”

The army has opened investigation into the tragedy and “will shed more light on and establish responsibilities in this double fatal incident,” Guemo said.

Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest have been ravaged by a five-year armed separatist conflict since 2017. Enditem