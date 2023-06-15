Cameroon army kills two Boko Haram militants

Cameroonian security forces repelled an overnight attack by the Boko Haram terrorist group in the country’s Far North region, killing at least two militants, local and security sources said Tuesday.

The fighting began when several Boko Haram militants armed with guns and heavy weapons stormed a military base in Amchide town on the border with Nigeria.

Security forces repelled the terrorists and managed to clear Amchide from Boko Haram militants, an official who declined to be named told Xinhua over the phone.

Cameroon is facing protracted armed conflict in Far North Region, where Boko Haram continues to attack soldiers and civilians.

Founded in Nigeria, Boko Haram has been a security challenge to the most populous country in Africa since 2009 when the Nigerian government launched an investigation into the group’s activities following reports that its members were arming themselves.

Fights and clashes broke out between Boko Haram and the Nigerian army afterward, with Boko Haram’s leader being killed in police custody.

In the past two decades, the group has frequently carried out attacks in Nigeria and other regional countries against civilians and military targets. Enditem