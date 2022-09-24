Cameroon arrests soldiers for killing two women

Cameroon army said Wednesday that three soldiers were arrested for their role in a deadly attack on civilians in Nylbat-Andek village in the country’s English-speaking region of Northwest, where the military is battling a separatist insurgency.

The soldiers were on patrol in the village Monday when they were “in violation of instructions” and opened fire on civilians, killing two women, army spokesman Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“As a precautionary measure, the three soldiers from the patrol were disarmed, demobilized, withdrawn from the area and detained,” the spokesman said while expressing his “deepest condolences” to the bereaved families.

The soldiers involved in the mission will face disciplinary and legal proceedings, he added.

Cameroon’s English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest have been experiencing an armed separatist conflict since 2017 when separatists declared the “independence” of the regions. Enditem