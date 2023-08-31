Cameroon calls back Andre Onana for AFCON game

Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song made an unexpected decision to recall goalkeeper Andre Onana on Tuesday for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Burundi.

The 27-year-old Manchester United player had previously announced his retirement from international football last year after being dropped from the World Cup roster due to a disagreement with coach Song.

“There was never any problem. I think that today if he (Andre Onana) is in the list it is because he has done what was expected of him and today I think that he is one of the best goalkeepers,” Song stated during a press conference in Yaounde, unveiling the Indomitable Lions’ 24-man squad.

Cameroon needs only to draw in their match against Burundi on home ground on September 12 to qualify for AFCON.

