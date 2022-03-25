Cameroon Construction Industry Trends and Opportunities Report 2021: Industry’s Growth will be Supported by the Strategie Nationale de Developpement 2020-2030, Known as ‘SND30’ – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Construction in Cameroon – Key Trends and Opportunities (H2 2021)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Despite the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world, the Cameroonian construction industry registered robust growth in 2020, expanding by 7.6% in real terms, as compared to growth of 4.7% in the previous year.

According to the National Institute of Statistics of Cameroon (NSO), the construction industry’s value-add growth accelerated further in the last quarter of 2020, with the industry registering year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 9.9% in Q4 2020 (the latest data available at the time of writing), preceded by growths of 8.9%, 6.2% and 5.6% in Q3, Q2 and Q1 2020, respectively.

The publisher expects growth to decelerate to 4.6% in 2021. In the 2021 Budget, the government increased grants for projects by 17.2%, increasing from CFA3.1 trillion (US$5.2 billion) in 2020 Budget to CFA3.6 trillion (US$6 billion) in 2021. Moreover, the oil revenue of the country is increasing on the back of rising global crude oil prices. The total oil production of the country grew by 47.2%, going from nine million barrels in January-April 2020 to 13.3 million barrels in January-April 2021.

Furthermore, the government increased its estimate of oil revenue for 2021, from CFA418 billion (US$701.8 million) earlier to reach CFA561 billion (US$941.9 million). Notably, however, progress on key construction projects in the cities of Yaounde, Douala, Garoua, Bafoussam, Limbe and Buea had slowed down due to the pandemic, which in turn will affect industry growth in 2021.

The Cameroonian construction industry is expected to gain momentum and register healthy growth in the coming years, assuming there is no repeat of strict COVID-19 restrictions on economic activity. The publisher expects Cameroon’s construction industry to register annual average growth of 5.8% between 2022-2025.

The industry’s growth will be supported by the Strategie Nationale de Developpement 2020-2030 (National Development Strategy – known as ‘SND30’), unveiled in November 2020, under which the government plans to invest CFA37.5 trillion (US$63 billion) on flagship plans, programs and projects until 2030. It also plans to increase the contribution of the secondary sector to the country’s GDP from 28.2% in 2018 to 36.8% in 2030. To achieve this, it will focus on nine sub-sectors, including construction, energy, petrochemicals and hydrocarbons, manufacturing and mining, among others.

In the 2021 Budget, the government announced plans to borrow CFA1.4 trillion (US$2.4 billion) from financial markets, to finance the fiscal deficit in 2021. The government allocated CFA150 billion (US$251.9 million) to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, while CFA197.1 billion (US$330.9 million) is allocated to the Ministry of Public Health. An allocation of CFA1.4 billion (US$2.4 million) has been made for the capital expenditure.

For the development of the education sector, the government allocated CFA232.7 billion (US$390.7 billion) to the ministry of education. The government allocated CFA464.8 billion (US$780.4 million) to the ministry of public work and CFA124.8 billion (US$209.5 billion) allocated to the ministry of housing and urban development.

