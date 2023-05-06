Cameroon continues to implement decentralization reforms in Anglophone regions

Cameroon’s Minister of Decentralization and Local Development Georges Elanga Obam said on Thursday that the implementation of decentralization reforms in Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest is on course despite challenges.

Cameroon’s decentralization reforms seek to grant greater power to local councils and regions while bringing significant changes to the administration of the Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest that have been facing a separatist conflict since 2017.

“People are understanding what is decentralization and they are working in the sense of deepening and accelerating the process. Everything is not as well as it should be, but at the end of the day all the actors are involved,” Obam told reporters during a visit in Buea, the chief town of Southwest region.

"We really want to boost local development using decentralization."