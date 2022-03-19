Cameroon elects National Assembly speaker

Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, a senior member of Cameroon’s ruling party, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, was re-elected the country’s House Speaker of National Assembly on Friday.

During an elective plenary sitting of the House in the capital, Yaounde, the incumbent House Speaker was re-elected with 148 votes out of 161 votes and there were 12 void votes. His opponent, Jean-Michel Nintcheu got one vote.

Born in 1940, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has been the president of Cameroon’s National Assembly since 1992, making him the longest-serving house speaker of the country since independence in 1960. Enditem