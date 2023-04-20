Cameroon elects Senate president

Marcel Niat Njifenji, 88, a senior member of Cameroon’s ruling party, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, was reelected the country’s Senate president Wednesday, according to national media CRTV.

During an elective plenary sitting of the Senate in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, Njifenji was reelected with 97 out of 98 votes, as two senators were absent.

Njifenji, born in 1934, has been the president of Cameroon’s Senate since its inception in 2013.

Cameroon’s constitution stipulates that if the country’s president leaves power before the end of his term, the president of the Senate will ultimately succeed him, making Njifenji the constitutional successor of President Paul Biya. Enditem