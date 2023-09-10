Cameroon: explosion in Anglophone region kills 1

At least one person has died after an improvised explosive device exploded in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Southwest, local and security sources said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday in the seaside tourist town of Limbe in the region.

“The explosion was dropped at a junction not far from a popular bar where many people were drinking. It killed one person, and several others were injured. The injured are in the hospital,” a military official in the region who arrived at the scene after the incident told Xinhua by phone but asked not to be named.

Local officials blamed separatist fighters known to be operating in the region for the blast.

There has been renewed violence in the country’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since Monday after separatists declared a two-week lockdown to disrupt school resumption.

Separatist fighters have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in a bid to create an independent nation in the regions.