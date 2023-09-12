Cameroon FA Calls for calm and reconciliation amidst crisis

The President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) Samuel Eto’o on Monday called for the start of the healing and reconciliation process to tackle crisis rocking the football governing body.

“I stand before you begging for peace, reconciliation and harmony within our great football family. I am listening to your criticisms, to your constructive remarks because no project is perfect,” Eto’o said during an executive meeting of FECAFOOT in North regional chief town of Garoua.

“Let’s not be afraid of our differences, let’s not be afraid of our disagreements. All our differences and even our conflict must make it possible to improve our roadmap for the rebuilding of football,” added the football legend.

Cameroon football has been at the center of crisis since last year that has heightened concerns among clubs in professional leagues.

Poor performances by national teams, suspicions of match-fixing and unfulfilled promises have caused a quite stir in the Central African nation.

Last month, the Confederation of African Football announced that it had opened investigation into “allegations of inappropriate conduct” by Eto’o following complaints from “several Cameroonian football stakeholders”.

Eto’o was elected FECAFOOT president in 2021.