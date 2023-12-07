Cameroon FA takes to the classroom football matters

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o said Wednesday that the association is working to improve football training and education in the country’s primary and secondary schools.

Eto’o said that attention would be paid to both fostering an interest in football among youths and promoting high-quality coaching, training and competitions.

Eto’o was speaking after signing a partnership agreement in Yaounde with the country’s Ministry of Basic Education.

“[The agreement is] a platform for the promotion and detection of talent. It is about development of football for young people between six and 12 years and the popularization of programs that will arouse the interest of young girls and boys in the practice of football at this age,” Eto’o said during the signing ceremony.

“Football is a vehicle for peace, living together and social promotion,” added the former Barcelona striker.

As part of the agreement, FECAFOOT will organize a tournament in schools.