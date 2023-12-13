Cameroon faces fuel scarcity amid supply disruption – minister

Cameroon is facing scarcity of super fuel in three main cities including the capital Yaounde amid supply chain disruptions, according to the country’s Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba.

Essomba said in a statement made public Monday that the situation has been going on “in the past few days.”

“This disruption is mainly due to a delay in the arrival of three vessels transporting the said product caused by unfavorable weather and sea conditions which interrupted the ship-to-ship loading of these vessels for four days,” Essomba said. “It is expected that supplies will return to normal operation by Tuesday.”

Since November, long lines have formed at the fuel stations causing traffic jams as car owners and motorists struggle to buy fuel in Yaounde, Douala and Bafoussam cities of the Central African nation.