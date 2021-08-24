Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea hold transborder trade fair to relaunch economic activities

Authorities from Central African countries of Cameroon, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea on Monday officially launched a 10-day trade fair in a bid to boost economic activities that have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair dubbed Transborder Central African Trade Fair is hosted in the Cameroonian town of Kye-Ossi.

Activities of the fair are unfolding under the theme “Boosting intra-regional trade for peace, socio-economic and cultural development of Africa despite COVID-19.”

“This is the post-COVID-19 edition of the fair. We closed our borders when the pandemic was at its worst and that actually affected cross-border trade. We hope that this edition of the fair will significantly relaunch economic activities now that the borders are open,” Felix Nguele Nguele, governor of Cameroon South region that hosts the venue of the event, told reporters.

According to the event organizer, Danielle Nlate, who is also president of Network of Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) Active Women, the fair will enhance sub regional integration within the framework of the free movement of people and goods in the zone. Enditem