Cameroon Hosts Africa Cup of Nations Draw

The group stage draw of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Finals was conducted Tuesday at a glamorous ceremony in Cameroon’s capital city Yaounde.

In Group A, hosts and five-time winners Cameroon will play 2013 finalists Burkina Faso in the opening match of the tournament with Ethiopia and Cape Verde also drawn in the same group.

In Group B, 2019 finalists Senegal will face Guinea, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

In Group C, four-time winners Ghana will play against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

In Group D, Egypt, the most successful nation in the cup’s history, will have to work hard to beat Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

Holders Algeria, who beat Senegal in the final in 2019, have a more comfortable looking ride in Group E with Equatorial Guinea, Sierre Leone and Cote d’Ivoire.

Mali have it a bit tougher with Tunisia, Mauritania and Gambia standing in their way in Group F.

The draw for the 24-nation tournament was made at the end of a 90-minute global television display heavily laden with Cameroonian culture.

“Cameroon is a proud football country and we couldn’t have chosen a more beautiful country (to host the tournament). I have no doubt that next year we are going to see one of the most exciting, one of the most successful championships. Cameroon and Africa will be proud,” president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe said during the ceremony.

The opening match will be staged on Jan. 9 at the new 60,000 seat Olembe stadium 13km north of Yaounde with the final in the same stadium on Feb. 6.

Stadiums in Garoua, Bafoussam, Limbe and Douala will be also be used during the month-long tournament. Enditem