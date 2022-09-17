Cameroon installs surveillance cameras on passenger buses to curb traffic accidents

Cameroon began installing surveillance cameras on passenger buses Friday in a bid to check traffic accidents and ensure road safety.

The system will be able to detect reckless driving, fatigue, overspeeding, overloading and other forms of road safety negligence, the country’s Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe said at the launch of the project in the capital Yaounde.

Data collected through four cameras placed on buses will be analyzed at a central base and timely action will be taken to avoid accidents.

“This is an innovation that will significantly reduce accidents. The government is very sensitive about the issue of road safety,” the minister said.

According to police, fatal accidents are common in Cameroon due to reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving and poor road conditions.

The Ministry of Transport estimated that 1,500 people died in traffic accidents in the country every year. Enditem