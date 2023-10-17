Cameroon is stepping up measures to curb cybercrime, which remains a challenge in the Central African nation, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said Tuesday.

“We are aware that the gains of a viable digital economy can only be effective if cyberspace is healthy and free from hackers and extremists,” Ngute said in the national capital of Yaounde while officially opening Digital Week Cameroon.

“The government is strengthening its cyber defense mechanisms through legislation, technology, and communication about potential dangers. This is an issue that continues to challenge all stakeholders.”

Organized by the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO) in partnership with the Cameroonian government, Digital Week Cameroon seeks to unveil the country’s digital potential and boost cooperation among member countries.

“(Cameroonian young innovators) have the enthusiasm with amazing applications … that can help accelerate Cameroon’s digital transformation journey,” said Bernadette Lewis, secretary general of the CTO.

There is a need for universal access to information and communications technology, with particular emphasis on the inclusion of women and people living with disabilities, Ngute said.