Cameroon
Cameroon

Cameroon’s worsening power shortages are due to rapid population growth that has exceeded supply of electricity, Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba has said.

“Because of population growth, some electricity transmission and distribution equipment are now overloaded,” the minister told a press conference on Thursday evening in the capital, Yaounde.

The press conference was called amid threats of nationwide protests following weeks of frequent power cuts.

Essomba said sabotage on electricity lines, frequent maintenance works were also responsible for the power outages which have badly affected the economy of the Central African nation.

The country’s lone electricity supply company, ENEO Cameroon, has been struggling to meet growing demand for electricity and regularly implements rolling blackouts to avoid a total collapse of the national grid.

Cameroon hopes to invest more in renewable energy to solve the energy crisis, officials said. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFour UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali – MINUSMA
Next articleNamibia ready for second round of World Cup qualifiers
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here