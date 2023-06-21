Cameroon minister expresses concern over surge in violence against women, girls

Cameroon’s Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family Marie-Therese Abena Ondoa has warned that violence against women and girls, especially femicide, is emerging on a “worrying and unacceptable scale” in the country.

Many women lost their lives to domestic violence, Ondoa told a news conference in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, Thursday night.

Since January, 30 women and girls have been murdered, she said, demanding that the perpetrators should be hunted down and punished under the law.

Ondoa said the government is determined to implement family and marital life education programs and positive parenting programs and build the capacity of security forces in preventing and managing gender-based violence as part of measures to stop “these barbaric acts from another era.” Enditem